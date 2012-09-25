Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news
stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended slightly weaker at
94.51/94.57 to the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of
94.46/94.51.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.50 percent, or 77.12 points, lower at 15,375.52, on
total volume of 85.78 million shares.
* U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as a disappointing
forecast from Caterpillar and weak German data increased
concerns that global growth may remain sluggish.The Dow Jones
industrial average declined 20.55 points, or 0.15
percent, to close at 13,558.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
shed 3.26 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,456.89. The
Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 19.18 points, or 0.60
percent, to end at 3,160.78.
* Brent crude climbed above $110 a barrel on Tuesday,
recovering from a more than 1 percent drop in the previous
session, as escalating tensions surrounding Iran offset concerns
about weak demand in a still-fragile global economy. November
Brent futures rose 34 cents to $110.15 per barrel at
0248 GMT, while U.S. crude futures gained 39 cents to
$92.32 a barrel. Both contracts shed more than $1 on Monday as
weak German economic data underlined demand worries.
* Gold inched up on Tuesday, consolidating above a
1-1/2-week low hit in the previous session, as expectations for
further strength in the metal tied to recent central bank
stimulus measures supported sentiment. Spot gold was
little changed at $1,765 an ounce by 0308 GMT, after dropping to
a one-week low of $1,755.30 in the previous session. U.S. gold
edged up 0.2 percent to $1,768.
* U.S. Marines face criminal charges over Afghan urination
video
* Pakistan's top court struggles to deliver
justice