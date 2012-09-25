Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended slightly weaker at 94.51/94.57 to the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 94.46/94.51.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.50 percent, or 77.12 points, lower at 15,375.52, on total volume of 85.78 million shares.

* U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as a disappointing forecast from Caterpillar and weak German data increased concerns that global growth may remain sluggish.The Dow Jones industrial average declined 20.55 points, or 0.15 percent, to close at 13,558.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 3.26 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,456.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 19.18 points, or 0.60 percent, to end at 3,160.78.

* Brent crude climbed above $110 a barrel on Tuesday, recovering from a more than 1 percent drop in the previous session, as escalating tensions surrounding Iran offset concerns about weak demand in a still-fragile global economy. November Brent futures rose 34 cents to $110.15 per barrel at 0248 GMT, while U.S. crude futures gained 39 cents to $92.32 a barrel. Both contracts shed more than $1 on Monday as weak German economic data underlined demand worries.

* Gold inched up on Tuesday, consolidating above a 1-1/2-week low hit in the previous session, as expectations for further strength in the metal tied to recent central bank stimulus measures supported sentiment. Spot gold was little changed at $1,765 an ounce by 0308 GMT, after dropping to a one-week low of $1,755.30 in the previous session. U.S. gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,768.

