MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended steady at 94.51/94.56 to
the dollar.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.01 percent, or 2.06 points, lower at 15,373.46, on
total volume of 105.35 million shares.
* The S&P 500 suffered its worst day since June on Tuesday,
pulled lower by Caterpillar Inc after it cut its profit
outlook, the latest high-profile company to warn about profit
growth. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 101.37
points, or 0.75 percent, at 13,457.55. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 15.30 points, or 1.05 percent, at
1,441.59, its fourth day of losses. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was down 43.06 points, or 1.36 percent, at 3,117.73.
* Brent crude rose on Tuesday in choppy trade as tensions
over Iran reinforced the geopolitical fear premium and concerns
about slowing global economic growth pressured U.S. oil prices.
Brent November crude rose 64 cents to settle at $110.45
a barrel, having traded from $109.44 to $111.47. U.S. November
crude fell a second straight session, dropping 56 cents
to settle at $91.37 a barrel after reaching$93.20. But prices
fell to $90.57 in post-settlement trading, the lowest price
since front-month U.S. crude dropped to $87.23 on Aug. 3.
* Gold traded little changed on Wednesday, after drifting
down for two straight days as rekindled concerns about the euro
zone's debt crisis weighed on the euro and boosted the dollar,
putting pressure on bullion. Spot gold was little changed
at $1,761.29 an ounce by 0044 GMT. U.S. gold inched down
0.1 percent to $1,764.
* Pakistan's top court struggles to deliver
justice