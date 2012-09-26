Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended steady at 94.51/94.56 to the dollar.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.01 percent, or 2.06 points, lower at 15,373.46, on total volume of 105.35 million shares.

* The S&P 500 suffered its worst day since June on Tuesday, pulled lower by Caterpillar Inc after it cut its profit outlook, the latest high-profile company to warn about profit growth. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 101.37 points, or 0.75 percent, at 13,457.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 15.30 points, or 1.05 percent, at 1,441.59, its fourth day of losses. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 43.06 points, or 1.36 percent, at 3,117.73.

* Brent crude rose on Tuesday in choppy trade as tensions over Iran reinforced the geopolitical fear premium and concerns about slowing global economic growth pressured U.S. oil prices. Brent November crude rose 64 cents to settle at $110.45 a barrel, having traded from $109.44 to $111.47. U.S. November crude fell a second straight session, dropping 56 cents to settle at $91.37 a barrel after reaching$93.20. But prices fell to $90.57 in post-settlement trading, the lowest price since front-month U.S. crude dropped to $87.23 on Aug. 3.

* Gold traded little changed on Wednesday, after drifting down for two straight days as rekindled concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis weighed on the euro and boosted the dollar, putting pressure on bullion. Spot gold was little changed at $1,761.29 an ounce by 0044 GMT. U.S. gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,764.

