Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 94.72/94.77 to the dollar compared to Tuesday's close of 94.51/94.56.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.17 percent, or 25.96 points, higher at 15,399.42, on total volume of 82.66 million shares.

* The S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight trading day on Wednesday as protests in Spain and Greece over euro zone austerity measures raised fresh concerns over Europe's ability to get its debt crisis under control. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 44.04 points, or 0.33 percent, at 13,413.51. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 8.27 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,433.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 24.03 points, or 0.77 percent, at 3,093.70.

* Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday as the euro zone debt crisis escalated which reinforced concerns about slowing economic growth, while U.S. gasoline futures jumped more than 3 percent due to depressed inventories and supply uncertainty. Brent November crude fell 41 cents to settle at $110.04 a barrel, after stumbling to $108.45. U.S. November crude tumbled $1.39 to settle at $89.98 a barrel, below its 100-day moving average of $90.27 and the lowest settlement and first under $90 since Aug. 2. Wednesday's session low of $88.95 was its lowest since prices hit $87.23 intraday on Aug 3.

* Gold edged up on Thursday after three days of losses, but anxiety over the euro zone debt crisis continues to weigh on the market, as it has lifted the dollar and weakened oil prices. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,753.34 an ounce by 0040 GMT, after dipping to a two-week low of $1,737.50 in the previous session. U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,756.10.

* INTERVIEW-Pakistan Islamist accuses Obama of religious war on Muslims

* INSIGHT-In US soldier's death, a window into Afghan insider killings