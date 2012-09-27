Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news
stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 94.72/94.77 to
the dollar compared to Tuesday's close of 94.51/94.56.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.17 percent, or 25.96 points, higher at 15,399.42, on
total volume of 82.66 million shares.
* The S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight trading day on
Wednesday as protests in Spain and Greece over euro zone
austerity measures raised fresh concerns over Europe's ability
to get its debt crisis under control. The Dow Jones industrial
average was down 44.04 points, or 0.33 percent, at
13,413.51. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 8.27
points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,433.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was down 24.03 points, or 0.77 percent, at 3,093.70.
* Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday as the euro zone debt
crisis escalated which reinforced concerns about slowing
economic growth, while U.S. gasoline futures jumped more than 3
percent due to depressed inventories and supply uncertainty.
Brent November crude fell 41 cents to settle at $110.04
a barrel, after stumbling to $108.45. U.S. November crude
tumbled $1.39 to settle at $89.98 a barrel, below its
100-day moving average of $90.27 and the lowest settlement and
first under $90 since Aug. 2. Wednesday's session low of $88.95
was its lowest since prices hit $87.23 intraday on Aug 3.
* Gold edged up on Thursday after three days of losses, but
anxiety over the euro zone debt crisis continues to weigh on the
market, as it has lifted the dollar and weakened oil prices.
Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,753.34 an ounce by
0040 GMT, after dipping to a two-week low of $1,737.50 in the
previous session. U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to
$1,756.10.
* INTERVIEW-Pakistan Islamist accuses Obama of religious war
on Muslims
* INSIGHT-In US soldier's death, a window into Afghan
insider killings