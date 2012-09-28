Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51 281 0017 or via email michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 94.80/94.85 to the dollar compared to Wednesday's close of 94.72/94.77.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.27 percent, or 41.83 points, lower at 15,357.59, on total volume of 86.62 million shares.

* The S&P 500 snapped a five-day string of declines in a broad-based rally on Thursday, as Spain's plans for economic reform eased some worries about one of the euro zone's most troubled countries. The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 72.46 points, or 0.54 percent, to 13,485.97 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 13.83 points, or 0.96 percent, to finish at 1,447.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 42.90 points, or 1.39 percent, to close at 3,136.60.

* Brent futures held above $112 on Friday as plans for economic reform in Spain eased investor worries about Europe's fiscal crisis and revived hopes of a recovery in oil demand growth, with worries about supplies from the Middle East also providing support. Brent had gained 47 cents to $112.48 a barrel by 0247 GMT, after settling $1.97 higher. U.S. crude rose 45 cents to $92.30, following an increase of $1.87 in the previous session.

* Gold firmed slightly on Friday, holding near a one-week peak hit in the previous session as Spain's economic reform plan eased worries about euro zone's finances, while the strength in oil prices also lent support. Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,778.99 an ounce, on course for a sixth straight week of gains and the strongest monthly rise since January. It struck an all-time high above $1,920 last September. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,781.50.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on

* INSIGHT-Fear and suspicion in Pakistan hamper global polio fight