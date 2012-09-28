Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news
stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 94.80/94.85 to
the dollar compared to Wednesday's close of 94.72/94.77.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 0.27 percent, or 41.83 points, lower at 15,357.59, on
total volume of 86.62 million shares.
* The S&P 500 snapped a five-day string of declines in a
broad-based rally on Thursday, as Spain's plans for economic
reform eased some worries about one of the euro zone's most
troubled countries. The Dow Jones industrial average shot
up 72.46 points, or 0.54 percent, to 13,485.97 at the close. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 13.83 points, or 0.96
percent, to finish at 1,447.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index
gained 42.90 points, or 1.39 percent, to close at
3,136.60.
* Brent futures held above $112 on Friday as plans for
economic reform in Spain eased investor worries about Europe's
fiscal crisis and revived hopes of a recovery in oil demand
growth, with worries about supplies from the Middle East also
providing support. Brent had gained 47 cents to $112.48
a barrel by 0247 GMT, after settling $1.97 higher. U.S. crude
rose 45 cents to $92.30, following an increase of $1.87
in the previous session.
* Gold firmed slightly on Friday, holding near a one-week
peak hit in the previous session as Spain's economic reform plan
eased worries about euro zone's finances, while the strength in
oil prices also lent support. Spot gold inched up 0.1
percent to $1,778.99 an ounce, on course for a sixth straight
week of gains and the strongest monthly rise since January. It
struck an all-time high above $1,920 last September. U.S. gold
was little changed at $1,781.50.
* INSIGHT-Fear and suspicion in Pakistan hamper global polio
fight