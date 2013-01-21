Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 97.64/97.69 against the dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 97.58/97.65.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.01 percent, or 1.53 points, lower at 16,633.18.

* The Dow and S&P 500 closed at five-year highs on Friday as the market registered a third straight week of gains on a solid start to the quarterly earnings season.

* The Dow Jones industrial average was up 53.68 points, or 0.39 percent, at 13,649.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.04 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,485.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.30 points, or 0.04 percent, at 3,134.71.

* Brent futures steadied below $112 per barrel on Monday as the oil markets cooled after last week's rally as economic worries and concerns of over-supply offset fears of renewed unrest in the Middle East after the Algerian crisis.

* Front-month Brent futures slipped 21 cents to $111.68 per barrel by 0209 GMT. U.S. crude shed 25 cents to $95.31 per barrel after touching a four-month high last week.

* Gold inched up on Monday to reverse losses from the previous session, bolstered by expectations for aggressive monetary easing from the Bank of Japan. Spot gold had risen 0.4 percent to $1,689.54 an ounce by 0334 GMT, after gaining 1.3 percent last week. U.S. gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,689.60.

* Pakistan says it will free all Afghan Taliban detainees