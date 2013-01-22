Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The Pakistani rupee ended steady at 97.65/97.70 against the dollar, compared to Friday's close of 97.64/97.69.

* The Pakistani stock market closed higher on Monday after political tensions which dominated the news last week seemed to ease, traders said. The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.24 percent, or 39.04 points, higher at 16,640.81.

* Brent crude rose to near $112 a barrel on Tuesday, after Japan pledged to pump in more money to boost its economy, adding to positive growth signals from the United States and China in past weeks. Brent crude for March delivery edged up 21 cents to $111.92 a barrel by 0436 GMT while February U.S. crude was unchanged at $95.56.

* Gold prices inched up on Tuesday as investors waited to see if, as widely expected, the Bank of Japan would shift to a more aggressive monetary stimulus at the end of a policy meeting, while brushing off a tax hike on Indian gold imports.

* Coordinated Kabul suicide attack targets gov't building