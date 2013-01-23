Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news
stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Pakistani rupee ended weaker at 97.70/97.74
against the dollar, compared to Monday's close of 97.65/97.70.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark
100-share index ended 1.52 percent, or 253.28 points, higher at
16,894.09. The Dow Jones industrial average rose
62.51 points, or 0.46 percent, to 13,712.21 at the close. The
S&P 500 gained 6.58 points, or 0.44 percent, to 1,492.56.
The Nasdaq Composite added 8.47 points or 0.27 percent,
to 3,143.18.
* Brent crude edged down 24 cents to $112.18 a
barrel by 0314 GMT. U.S. crude for March was at $96.57,
down 11 cents, after hitting a four-month high of $96.90 earlier
in the day.
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,692.60 an ounce
by 0328 GMT. It hit a one-month high of $1,695.76 in the
previous session after the Bank of Japan announced bold stimulus
measures in an attempt to revive the anaemic economy. U.S. gold
traded nearly flat at $1,692.60.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* US seeks long prison sentence for man who aided Mumbai
plotters