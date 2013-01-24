Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended almost steady at 97.68/97.73 against the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 97.70/97.74.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.09 percent, or 14.58 points, higher at 16,908.67.

* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.12 points or 0.49 percent, to 13,779.33, the S&P 500 gained 2.25 points or 0.15 percent, to 1,494.81, and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.49 points or 0.33 percent, to 3,153.67.

* Brent crude for March delivery edged down 22 cents to $112.58 a barrel by 0333 GMT. U.S. crude was at $95.38, up 15 cents, rebounding from a 1.5 percent fall on Wednesday on worries that inventories at contract delivery point Cushing, Oklahoma, may swell further.

* Spot gold had edged down 0.2 percent to $1,682.51 an ounce by 0032 GMT, off a one-month peak of $1,695.76 hit on Tuesday. U.S. gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,682.70.

* Cricket-Pakistan offers insurance and security for visiting teams