Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended steady at 97.68/97.74 against the dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of 97.68/97.73.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.87 percent, or 147.69 points, higher at 17,056.36.

* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 70.65 points or 0.51 percent, to close at 13,895.98. The S&P 500 gained 8.14 points or 0.54 percent, to 1,502.96. The Nasdaq Composite added 19.33 points or 0.62 percent, to end at 3,149.71.

* Brent edged up 2 cents to $113.30 a barrel by 0605 GMT. U.S. crude rose 22 cents to $96.10 after seven straight weekly gains - longest such streak since early 2009.

* Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,658.70 an ounce by 0252 GMT, after dropping 1.5 percent last week -- its sharpest weekly loss in a month. It fell to a two-week low of $1,655.39 in the previous session. U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,658.30.

