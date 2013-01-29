Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news
stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended
steady at 97.68/97.74 against the dollar, compared to Thursday's
close of 97.68/97.74.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark
100-share index ended 0.30 percent, or 51.37 points, lower at
17,004.99.
* The Dow Jones industrial average was down 14.05
points, or 0.10 percent, at 13,881.93. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 2.78 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,500.18.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.59 points, or 0.15
percent, at 3,154.30.
* Brent crude edged up 8 cents to $113.56 a barrel
by 0238 GMT, while U.S. crude rose 19 cents to $96.63.
* Spot gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,659.51 an
ounce by 0320 GMT, after four consecutive sessions of losses. It
fell to $1,651.93 on Monday, its lowest since Jan. 9. U.S. gold
was up 0.4 percent to $1,658.90.
* Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaukat Aziz Joins
Mozido Board