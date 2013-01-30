Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* In the currency market, the rupee ended at 97.64/97.69 against the dollar, stronger than Monday's close of 97.68/97.74.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.98 percent, or 167.05 points, higher at 17,172.04.

* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 72.49 points, or 0.52 percent, at 13,954.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.66 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,507.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.64 points, or 0.02 percent, at 3,153.66.

* Brent rose 21 cents to $114.57 a barrel by 0732 GMT, its highest since Oct. 16, 2012. U.S. oil edged up 8 cents $97.65, after gaining nearly 1.2 percent in the previous session.

* Spot gold recovered from a Monday's low of just above $1,650 an ounce to $1,666 by 0928 GMT. U.S. gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,666.

* Pakistan says militant bases broken up near Afghan border