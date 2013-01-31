Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on +92-51-281-0017 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* In the currency market, the rupee ended steady at 97.64/97.69 against the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 97.64/97.69.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.19 percent, or 33.23 points, higher at 17,205.27.

* The Dow Jones industrial average was down 29.49 points, or 0.21 percent, at 13,924.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.96 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,503.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.97 points, or 0.19 percent, at 3,147.69.

* Brent slipped 17 cents to $114.73 a barrel by 0942 GMT, after hitting $115.25 earlier in the day -- the highest since Oct. 16. U.S. crude was down 21 cents at $97.73, after reaching a more than four-month high on Wednesday.

* Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,674.36 an ounce by 1111 GMT. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,679.50 an ounce.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on. FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )

* Pakistan hands port operation from Singapore's PSA to Chinese