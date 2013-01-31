Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news
stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* In the currency market, the rupee ended steady at
97.64/97.69 against the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of
97.64/97.69.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark
100-share index ended 0.19 percent, or 33.23 points, higher at
17,205.27.
* The Dow Jones industrial average was down 29.49
points, or 0.21 percent, at 13,924.93. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 3.96 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,503.88.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.97 points, or 0.19
percent, at 3,147.69.
* Brent slipped 17 cents to $114.73 a barrel by 0942
GMT, after hitting $115.25 earlier in the day -- the highest
since Oct. 16. U.S. crude was down 21 cents at $97.73,
after reaching a more than four-month high on Wednesday.
* Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,674.36 an ounce
by 1111 GMT. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,679.50
an ounce.
