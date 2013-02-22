Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news
stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-281-8320 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The rupee ended weaker at 98.13/98.18 against the
dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of 98.04/98.09.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) .KSE benchmark
100-share index ended 0.15 percent, or 26.05 points, lower at
17,921.02.
* S&P 500 futures fell 4.3 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 34
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 12.5 points.
* Brent crude fell as low as $113.69, the lowest
intra-day price since Jan. 29, and as of 1305 GMT was down $1.47
at $114.13 a barrel. U.S. crude slipped by $1.43 to
$93.79.
* Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,569.46 an ounce
at 1311 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCv1 for April delivery
were down 0.4 percent at $1,571.10. Spot prices reached a low of
$1,554.49 in earlier trade, their weakest since July.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* Pakistan State Oil 'on its knees', more blackouts
threatened
* Pakistan accuses its ambassador to U.S. of blasphemy