Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended weaker at 98.13/98.18 against the dollar, compared to Wednesday's close of 98.04/98.09.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) .KSE benchmark 100-share index ended 0.15 percent, or 26.05 points, lower at 17,921.02.

* S&P 500 futures fell 4.3 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 34 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 12.5 points.

* Brent crude fell as low as $113.69, the lowest intra-day price since Jan. 29, and as of 1305 GMT was down $1.47 at $114.13 a barrel. U.S. crude slipped by $1.43 to $93.79.

* Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,569.46 an ounce at 1311 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCv1 for April delivery were down 0.4 percent at $1,571.10. Spot prices reached a low of $1,554.49 in earlier trade, their weakest since July.

* Pakistan State Oil 'on its knees', more blackouts threatened

* Pakistan accuses its ambassador to U.S. of blasphemy