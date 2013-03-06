Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news
stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-281-8320 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* In the currency market, the rupee was steady at
98.13/98.18 against the dollar, compared to Monday's close of
98.13/98.18.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) .KSE benchmark
100-share index ended 0.54 percent, or 97.16 points, lower at
18,035.97 points.
* U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, with the Dow
within reach of a record closing high, as investors awaited data
on the U.S. services sector. S&P 500 futures rose 3.3
points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates
pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and
time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average
futures gained 24 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures
added 9 points.
* Brent crude futures rose 66 cents to $110.75 per
barrel at 1022 GMT, while U.S. crude added 31 cents to
$90.43. Brent tested its 2013 low in the previous session,
dropping to $109.58, the lowest since Jan. 17. U.S. crude hit
its lowest since Dec. 26 at $89.33.
* Gold prices rose on Tuesday, snapping four days of losses,
as expectations that central banks would opt to maintain
ultra-loose monetary policy this week helped push European
stocks to a two-year high and weighed on the dollar. Spot gold
was up 0.5 percent at $1,581.84 an ounce at 1104 GMT,
while U.S. gold futures for April delivery were up $9.50
an ounce at $1,581.90.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* Sixteen men given jail time in Afghan bank scandal