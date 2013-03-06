Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* In the currency market, the rupee was steady at 98.13/98.18 against the dollar, compared to Monday's close of 98.13/98.18.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) .KSE benchmark 100-share index ended 0.54 percent, or 97.16 points, lower at 18,035.97 points.

* U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, with the Dow within reach of a record closing high, as investors awaited data on the U.S. services sector. S&P 500 futures rose 3.3 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 24 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 9 points.

* Brent crude futures rose 66 cents to $110.75 per barrel at 1022 GMT, while U.S. crude added 31 cents to $90.43. Brent tested its 2013 low in the previous session, dropping to $109.58, the lowest since Jan. 17. U.S. crude hit its lowest since Dec. 26 at $89.33.

* Gold prices rose on Tuesday, snapping four days of losses, as expectations that central banks would opt to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy this week helped push European stocks to a two-year high and weighed on the dollar. Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,581.84 an ounce at 1104 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for April delivery were up $9.50 an ounce at $1,581.90.

* Sixteen men given jail time in Afghan bank scandal