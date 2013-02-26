Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* In the currency market, the rupee PKR= ended weaker at 98.15/98.20 against the dollar, compared to Friday's close of 98.06/98.12.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) .KSE benchmark 100-share index ended 0.30 percent, or 53.77 points, lower at 18,020.50.

* S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 8.2 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 53 points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 22.5 points.

* Brent crude rose close to $116 a barrel on Monday due to a weaker dollar, while investors awaited the outcome of Italy's elections to gauge the troubled region's economic outlook.

* Spot gold XAU= rose 0.7 percent to $1,591.26 by 1310 GMT. It hit a seven-month low of $1,554.49 on Thursday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting triggered worries the central bank might wind down its bond buying programme.

