Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news
stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries
please contact Michael Georgy in Islamabad editorial on
+92-51-281-8320 or via email micheal.georgy@thomsonreuters.com
or on Reuters messaging michael.georgy@thomsonreuters.com)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* In the currency market, the rupee PKR= ended weaker at
98.15/98.20 against the dollar, compared to Friday's close of
98.06/98.12.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) .KSE benchmark
100-share index ended 0.30 percent, or 53.77 points, lower at
18,020.50.
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 8.2 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 53
points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 22.5 points.
* Brent crude rose close to $116 a barrel on Monday due to a
weaker dollar, while investors awaited the outcome of Italy's
elections to gauge the troubled region's economic outlook.
* Spot gold XAU= rose 0.7 percent to $1,591.26 by 1310 GMT.
It hit a seven-month low of $1,554.49 on Thursday after minutes
from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting triggered worries
the central bank might wind down its bond buying programme.
* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's
regular open market operations, please click on.
FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON
FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE
FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON
FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE
FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON
TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES
FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT
FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS
STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?
IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on )
* RPT-INSIGHT-Spiral of Karachi killings widens Pakistan's
sectarian divide