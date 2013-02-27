Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news
stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* In the currency market, the rupee strengthened,
closing at 98.12/98.17 against the dollar, compared to Monday's
close of 98.15/98.12.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) .KSE benchmark
100-share index ended 0.70 percent, or 125.61 points, lower at
17,894.89.
* U.S. stocks rebounded from their worst decline since
November on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
defended the Fed's bond-buying stimulus and sales of new homes
hit a 4 1/2-year high. The Dow Jones industrial average
gained 115.96 points, or 0.84 percent, to 13,900.13 at the
close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 9.09 points,
or 0.61 percent, to 1,496.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index
advanced 13.40 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 3,129.65.
* Brent futures held steady near $113 a barrel on Wednesday
after Federal Reserve's affirmation of its commitment to
monetary stimulus renewed hopes of a revival in demand growth in
the world's biggest oil consumer. Brent crude rose 8
cents to $112.79 a barrel by 0428 GMT, after rising to as much
as $113.10. The contract hit a session low of $112.41 a barrel
on Tuesday, its weakest since Jan. 24, and settled down $1.73.
U.S. oil gained 2 cents to $92.65, after ending 48 cents
lower.
* Gold traded flat on Wednesday, perching near a 1-1/2-week
high hit in the previous session as the U.S. Federal Reserve
reassured investors of its commitment to loose monetary policy,
burnishing bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Spot
gold was little changed at $1,612.31 an ounce by 0218
GMT, after hitting a 1-1/2-week high of $1,619.66. It rose 1.2
percent on Tuesday, its biggest daily gain in three months. U.S.
gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,612.10.
* Afghan insurgent attacks misreported, did not fall in
2012-NATO
* U.S. Treasury targets money exchange operator linked to
Taliban