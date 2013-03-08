Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* In the currency market, the rupee ended at 97.95/98.00 against the dollar, stronger than Wednesday's close of 98.10/98.12.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) .KSE benchmark 100-share index ended 0.04 percent, or 7.54 points, lower at 17,992.91 points.

* U.S. stock index futures edged up on Thursday, suggesting investors will attempt to hold on to recent gains, with data on the jobs market due to be released later in the morning. S&P 500 futures rose 0.5 point and were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 14 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 3.75 points.

* Oil eased below $111 a barrel on Thursday as the North Sea Brent pipeline restarted and while investors awaited central bank meetings and economic data to gain a better picture on the prospects for oil demand.Brent crude was down 21 cents at $110.85 a barrel by 1204 GMT. It has fallen from a 2013 high of $119.17 on Feb. 8. U.S. WTI crude rose 37 cents to $90.80.

* Gold edged lower on Thursday as signs of a strengthening U.S. economy encouraged investors to take riskier bets, but speculation that central banks will stick to easy money policies in the near future put a floor under prices. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,581.86 an ounce at 1312 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for April delivery were up 0.4 percent to $1,581.50.

* INSIGHT-Police chief a tough referee in Pakistani militant's home town