MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* In the currency market, the rupee ended at
97.95/98.00 against the dollar, stronger than Wednesday's close
of 98.10/98.12.
* The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) .KSE benchmark
100-share index ended 0.04 percent, or 7.54 points, lower at
17,992.91 points.
* U.S. stock index futures edged up on Thursday, suggesting
investors will attempt to hold on to recent gains, with data on
the jobs market due to be released later in the morning. S&P 500
futures rose 0.5 point and were slightly below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 14
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 3.75 points.
* Oil eased below $111 a barrel on Thursday as the North Sea
Brent pipeline restarted and while investors awaited central
bank meetings and economic data to gain a better picture on the
prospects for oil demand.Brent crude was down 21 cents
at $110.85 a barrel by 1204 GMT. It has fallen from a 2013 high
of $119.17 on Feb. 8. U.S. WTI crude rose 37 cents to
$90.80.
* Gold edged lower on Thursday as signs of a strengthening
U.S. economy encouraged investors to take riskier bets, but
speculation that central banks will stick to easy money policies
in the near future put a floor under prices. Spot gold
was down 0.1 percent at $1,581.86 an ounce at 1312 GMT, while
U.S. gold futures for April delivery were up 0.4 percent
to $1,581.50.
