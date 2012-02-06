(Updates death toll, adds survivor's quote)
By Mubasher Bukhari
LAHORE, Pakistan Feb 6 A three-storey
factory collapsed on Monday in the Pakistani city of Lahore
after a gas explosion, killing at least five people and trapping
dozens, emergency officials said.
"The factory has completely collapsed and two houses next to
it as well," an emergency official at the site told Reuters by
telephone, adding that narrow streets was preventing heavy
rescue machinery from reaching the area.
Karamat Ali, a spokesman for the government Rescue 1122
emergency service, said five dead, including a 10-year-old boy,
and 13 survivors had been pulled out of the rubble.
Most of the trapped labourers were males aged 14-23.
Seventeen women and girls were also in the factory, which
produced veterinary medical products, when it crumbled. The
death toll was expected to rise.
"I was inside the building when the blast happened," said
Asad, an eight-year-old who was a labourer in the
factory . "Two other boys were with me and they started
running. I don't know where they went and if they are alive."
The incident is likely to raise fresh questions about
Pakistan's industrial safety. Building and zoning regulations
are weak and often not enforced, critics say.
Emergency workers and residents were shifting rubble by hand
as authorities struggled to move a large crane to the site.
"We are looking for voids in the destruction where there are
likely to be survivors," Rizwan Naseer, head of Rescue 1122,
told reporters at the site.
A senior city official said the factory should not have been
operating.
"The factory was supposed to be sealed. We will investigate
why it was still running," city official Ahad Cheema told
reporters.
It was not clear why it had been ordered sealed.
"My house is near the factory. I felt a strong jolt and my
house shook. I thought it was a bombing," said Awais Raza.
Pakistan's government is often described by opponents as too
corrupt and inept to tackle an array of problems, from
struggling industries to Taliban insurgents who carry out
suicide bombings across the South Asian nation.
(Additional reporting by Qasim Nauman in ISLAMABAD; Editing by
Ron Popeski)