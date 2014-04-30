KARACHI, April 30 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 1.68 percent, or 476.39 points, to 28,912.98.

Active and positive participation was seen by traders and investors in the cement sector, dealers said.

Lafarge Pakistan Cement Ltd rose 3.69 percent to 14.06 rupees and Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd was up 2.01 percent to 30.50 rupees.

The rupee ended at 98.60/98.70 against the dollar compared to Tuesday's close of 98.35/98.40.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 10,00 percent from Tuesday's close of 9.75 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)