KARACHI May 2 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed slightly higher on Friday, with the benchmark 100-share
index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rose 0.03 percent, or 8.15
points, to 28,921.13.
"After higher than expected (inflation) announcement for
April, the market lost its early gains, overshadowing World Bank
loan approval for energy reforms," said trader Samar Iqbal at
Topline Securities.
"Cement and oil came under selling pressure whereas banking
stocks gained in anticipation of no change in upcoming monetary
policy."
Bank of Punjab rose 2.5 percent to 10.64 rupees
and Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd was up 0.92 percent
to 30.73 rupees.
The rupee ended at 98.75/98.80 against the dollar
compared to Thursday's close of 98.60/98.70.
Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00
percent.
