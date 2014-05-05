KARACHI May 5 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 1.01 percent, or 291.50 points, to 28,629.63.

Institutional selling in United Bank Ltd, Pakistan Petroleum Ltd and Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd, pushed the market dow. As the corporate result season came to an end, investors preferred to book profits as there are few triggers left going forward.

Auto stocks also went down after the news that the government may reduce import duty on cars, said dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities.

United Bank Ltd fell 4.76 percent to 175 rupees and Pakistan Petroleum Ltd was down 2.28 percent to 221.50 rupees.

The rupee ended at 98.80/98.85 against the dollar compared to Friday's close of 98.75/98.80.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 7.50 percent from Friday's close of 10.00 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)