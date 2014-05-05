KARACHI May 5 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed lower on Monday, with the benchmark 100-share index of
the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 1.01 percent, or 291.50
points, to 28,629.63.
Institutional selling in United Bank Ltd, Pakistan Petroleum
Ltd and Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd, pushed the market dow. As the
corporate result season came to an end, investors preferred to
book profits as there are few triggers left going forward.
Auto stocks also went down after the news that the
government may reduce import duty on cars, said dealer Samar
Iqbal at Topline Securities.
United Bank Ltd fell 4.76 percent to 175 rupees
and Pakistan Petroleum Ltd was down 2.28 percent to
221.50 rupees.
The rupee ended at 98.80/98.85 against the dollar
compared to Friday's close of 98.75/98.80.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 7.50 percent
from Friday's close of 10.00 percent.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)