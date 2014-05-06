KARACHI May 6 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.86 percent, or 246.43 points, to 28,383.20.

Market declined with low volumes after institutional profit taking due to absence of triggers. Moody's Investors Service statement that upgrade in rating can come from political stability and sustained build-up in external liquidity also failed to support sentiments, said dealer Samar Iqbal at Topline Securites.

Soneri Bank Ltd rose 3.18 percent to 14.29 rupees and Maple leaf Cement Factory Ltd was down 1.16 percent to 29.92 rupees.

The rupee ended at 98.63/98.68 against the dollar compared to Monday's close of 98.80/98.85.

