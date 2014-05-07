US STOCKS-Wall St slips on President Trump's protectionist views
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq up 0.41 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
KARACHI May 7 Pakistan's main stock exchange closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.19 percent, or 53.17 points, to 28,330.03.
The market remained range bound today. Investor interest was driven down due to the political uncertainty in the country.
Investors are apprehensive in the market as uncertainty prevails about the unfolding political situation of the country and protest set to begin from 11th of May, said dealer Fahad Ali at JS Global Capital Ltd.
Faysal Bank Ltd rose 3.9 percent to 16.52 rupees and Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd was down 1.4 percent to 380.50 rupees.
The rupee ended higher at 98.22/98.27 against the dollar compared to Tuesday's close of 98.63/98.68.
Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 7.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq up 0.41 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.05 pct (Updates to open)
Jan 23 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as investors around the world sought safe-haven assets such as gold and U.S. Treasuries in response to the protectionist sentiments expressed by President Donald Trump in his inauguration speech.