KARACHI May 9 Pakistan's main stock exchange
closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark 100-share index of
the Karachi Stock Exchange fell 0.06 percent, or 16.48 points,
to 28,494.54.
Market witnessed a ranged bound session with low volumes
as investors preferred to stay sidelines ahead of a political
party's rally. In spite of Government released some amount to
Pakistan State Oil on account of circular debt, stock failed to
perform due to weak sentiments, said dealer Samar Iqbal at
Topline Securities.
JS Bank Ltd rose 3.95 percent to 6.31 rupees and
Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd was down 0.62 percent to
387.25 rupees.
The rupee ended at 98.50/98.55 against the dollar
compared to Thursday's close of 98.52/98.57.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 10.00 percent
from Thursday'close of 7.50 percent.
