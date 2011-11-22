KARACHI Nov 22 Pakistani stocks ended
lower on Tuesday in thin volume amid a raging controversy over a
mysterious memo in which the country's civilian government
allegedly sought U.S. help to prevent what was described as an
imminent coup, dealers said.
Pakistan's ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani is
at the centre of a domestic political row over the memo sent in
May to Admiral Mike Mullen, then chairman of the U.S. Joint
Chiefs of Staff.
A Pakistani-American businessman, Mansoor Ijaz, who sent the
memo, said Haqqani had asked him for help in delivering the
message purportedly from President Asif Ali Zardari after
American forces killed Osama bin Laden in a secret raid in a
Pakistani town in May.
"Uncertainty on the political front due to ongoing memo
issue kept the local market under pressure and the KSE-index
closed at its lowest level in the previous 10 sessions," said
Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities Ltd.
The Karachi Stock Exchange's (KSE) benchmark 100-share index
ended 1.07 percent, or 127.79 points, lower at 11,767.00
on turnover of only 28.37 million shares.
Haqqani was being grilled on Tuesday in Islamabad by the
country's top civilian and military leadership over his alleged
involvement in the controversy.
"There is definitely a concern about the overall political
situation, which is why most investors either booked profits or
chose to stay on the sidelines," said Shuja Rizvi, a dealer at
Al-Hoqani Securities.
In the currency market, the rupee ended at 87.35/40
to the dollar, weaker than Monday's close of 87.30/35 amid
higher dollar demand from importers, and dealers said the local
unit is likely to stay under pressure because of import
payments.
Dealers said the rupee was under pressure despite rising
remittances from overseas Pakistani.
However, dealers cautioned that a widening current account
deficit, which stood at a provisional $1.555 billion in July-Oct
period, compared with $541 million in the same period last year,
could keep the local currency under pressure in the days ahead.
The rupee hit a record low at 87.92 to the dollar in
September.
In the money market, overnight rates rose to were flat at
its top level of 11.90 percent, amid tight liquidity in the
interbank market.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)