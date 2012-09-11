MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MULTAN, Pakistan Sept 11 At least 23 workers burned to death when a fire broke out in a Pakistani shoe factory in the eastern city of Lahore on Tuesday, health officials said. The death toll is expected to rise.
Eighteen bodies and five workers with severe burns were brought to Meo hospital, the superintendent told local television channels.
Five more bodies and 13 more workers with severe burns were brought to Mian Munshi hospital, a doctor there said.
It was not immediately clear what had caused the fire. Many Pakistani buildings have faulty wiring, and there's almost no enforcement of building codes. (Writing By Katharine Houreld)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)