* Poor industrial safety record
* Some workers jumped from windows
* Unpopular government
(Adds minister orders inspections)
KARACHI, Sept 12 At least 125 people burnt to
death as fires swept through two factories in Pakistan, one in
the city of Karachi and the other in Lahore, police and
government officials said on Wednesday.
The death toll from Tuesday's fires raises familiar
questions about industrial safety in the nuclear-armed South
Asian nation. In hospitals and morgues, weeping relatives heaped
criticism on the deeply unpopular government.
In the deadliest incident, flames raced through a garment
factory in the teeming commercial capital of Karachi, killing
more than 100 people.
"People started screaming for their lives," said Mohammad
Asif, 20. "Everyone came to the window. I jumped from the third
floor."
In a separate fire in the eastern city of Lahore, a fire
raged in a shoe factory, killing at least 25 people.
Critics say Pakistan's corrupt and ineffective government
has failed to tackle the country's problems. The country is
racked by a Taliban insurgency, widespread poverty, spiraling
crime and daily power cuts.
"The owners were more concerned with safeguarding the
garments in the factory than the workers," said garment factory
employee Mohammad Pervez, holding up a photograph of his cousin,
who is also a worker there and is missing.
"If there were no metal grills on the windows a lot of
people would have been saved. The factory was overflowing with
garments and fabrics. Whoever complained was fired."
At a Karachi hospital, about 30 bodies burned beyond
recognition were lined up at a morgue.
"There is no space left here. It's full," said ambulance
worker Wasif Ali. "They keep coming."
OWNERS FLED
Senior Superintendent of Police Amir Farooqi told Reuters
that police were raiding parts of Karachi to search for the
factory owners.
Farooqi said 35 people were injured in the garment factory
fire and bodies were still being recovered from the facility,
which employed about 450 people.
The latest death toll in Karachi was more than 100 people,
said Farooqi.
Smoke was still rising from the factory as rescue workers
pulled out charred corpses and covered them in white sheets.
Relatives of workers stood in the street awaiting word of their
fate. Several wept.
The cause of the garment factory fire was not clear.
"Within two minutes there was fire in the entire factory,"
said worker Liaqat Hussain, 29, from his hospital bed where he
was being treated for burns all over his body.
"The gate was closed. There was no access to get out, we
were trapped inside."
In Lahore, workers at the shoe factory suspected that the
fire was caused by a problem with a generator.
"We saw our colleagues burning alive, in flames," said
Shabdir Hussain, from his hospital bed. "We could do nothing. We
saved our lives by jumping from the roof."
Successive governments have been unable to provide a
reliable power supply so factories have to have their own
generators, powered by diesel or petrol, if they want to avoid
regular, lengthy power cuts.
On Wednesday, a provincial minister ordered an inspection of
all factories and industrial plants in Sindh province within 48
hours. The provincial capital of Karachi is home to more than 18
million people.
(Reporting by Imtiaz Shah; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing
by Michael Perry and Robert Birsel)