Karachi, Feb 9 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $376 million to $22,031.3 million in the week ending Feb 3, compared to $22,434.9 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Feb 3 Held by the State $17,217.8 $17,593.8 mln -6.3 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,813.5 mln $4,841.1 mln -1.0 commercial banks Total $22,031.3 $22,434.9 mln -1.7 mln Decrease is mainly attributed to external debt servicing including $500 million loan repayment to State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) China, central banks said. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)