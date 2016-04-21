April 21 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell by $14 million to $16,027 in the week ending April 15, compared with $16,027 million the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 15 Held by the State 16,027 16,041 -0.08 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4,752.6 4,806.8 -0.01 commercial banks Total 20,779.6 20,847.8 -0.03 During the week Central Bank made payments of $178 million on account of external debt servicing and other official payments, Central Bank also received $223.6 million from United States under Coalition Support Fund. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)