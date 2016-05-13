Karachi May 13, Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increased by $128 million to $16,033 in the week ending May 6, compared with $15,905 million the previous week, according to the Central Bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) May 6 Held by the State 16,032.7 15,904.8 0.08 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4,801.5 4,883.0 0.01 commercial banks Total 20,834.2 20,787.8 0.02 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)