Karachi, March 2 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fall $177 million to $21,822.6 million in the week ending Feb 24, compared to $21,929.8 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Feb 24 Held by the State $16,850.8 $17,027.8 mln -1.0 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,971.8 mln $4,902.0 mln 1.4 commercial banks Total $21,822.6 $21,929.8 mln -0.4 mln (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)