Karachi, March 9 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increased $289 million to $17,139.7 million in the week ending March 3, compared to $16,850.8 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) March 3 Held by the State $17,139.7 $16,850.8 mln 1.7 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,012.1 mln $4,971.8 mln 0.8 commercial banks Total $22,151.8 $21,822.6 mln 1.5 mln (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)