Karachi, March 16 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increased $99 million to $17,238 million in the week ending March 10, compared to $17,139.7 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) March 10 Held by the State $17,238.3 $17,139.7 mln 0.5 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,035.7 mln $5,012.1 mln 0.4 commercial banks Total $22,274.0 $22,151.8 mln 0.5 mln (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)