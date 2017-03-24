Karachi, March 24 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increased $99 million to $16,961 million in the week ending March 17, compared to $17,238.3 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) March 17 Held by the State $16,960.5 $17,238.3 mln -1.6 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,089.7 mln $5,035.7 mln 1.0 commercial banks Total $22,050.2 $22,274.0 mln -1.0 mln (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)