US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Karachi, April 6 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increased $264 million to $16,466 million in the week ending March 31, compared to $16,730 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) March 31 Held by the State $16,466.1 $16,730.3 mln -1.5 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,084.4 mln $5,065.6 mln 0.3 commercial banks Total $21,550.5 $21,795.9 mln -1.1 mln The decrease in reserves is mainly attributed to external debt servicing and other official payments, central bank said. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)