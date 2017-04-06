Karachi, April 6 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increased $264 million to $16,466 million in the week ending March 31, compared to $16,730 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) March 31 Held by the State $16,466.1 $16,730.3 mln -1.5 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,084.4 mln $5,065.6 mln 0.3 commercial banks Total $21,550.5 $21,795.9 mln -1.1 mln The decrease in reserves is mainly attributed to external debt servicing and other official payments, central bank said. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)