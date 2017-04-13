US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Karachi, April 13 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increased $222 million to $16,688 million in the week ending April 7, compared to $16,466 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 7 Held by the State $16,688.2 $16,466.1 mln 1.3 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,055.9 mln $5,084.4 mln -0.5 commercial banks Total $21,744.1 $21,550.5 mln 0.8 mln During the week central bank received multilateral inflows of $317 million and made payments of $118 million on account of external debt servicing and other official payments, said central bank. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)