KARACHI, Pakistan, June 15 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $410 million to $15,296 million in the week ending June 9, compared to $16,922 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 9 Held by the State $15,296.3 $16,921.9 mln -9.6 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,861.5 mln $4,848.5 mln 0.2 commercial banks Total $20,157.8 $21,770.4 mln -7.4 mln (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)