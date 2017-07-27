TABLE - Pakistan reserves decrease $476 mln to $15,003 mln week ending July 21

KARACHI, Pakistan, July 27 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves deceased $476 million to $15,003 million in the week ending July 21, compared to $15,478.5 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) July 21 Held by the State $15,003.1 $15,478.5 mln -3.0 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,433.1 mln $5,351.5 mln 1.5 commercial banks Total $20,436.2 $20,830.0 mln -1.8 mln Foreign reserves decreased by $476 million to $15,003 million on account of external debt servicing and other official payments, central bank said. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)