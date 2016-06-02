Karachi June 2, Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped by $3 million to $16,807 million in the week ending May 27, compared with $16,810 million the previous week, according to the Central Bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) May 27 Held by the State 16,807.2 16,810.4 -1.01 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4,794.5 4,801.3 -0.01 commercial banks Total 21,601.7 21,611.7 -1.0 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)