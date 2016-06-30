Karachi June 30, Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increased by $ 4 million to $16,820 million in the week ending June 24, compared with $16,815 million the previous week, according to the Central Bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 24 Held by the State 16,819.6 16,815.5 0.02 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4,946.2 4,955.0 0.17 commercial banks Total 21,766.2 21,770.5 0.02 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)