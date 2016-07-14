Karachi July 14, Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell by $ 25 million to $18,104 million in the week ending July 8, compared with $18,129 million the previous week, according to the Central Bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) July 8 Held by the State 18,104.4 18,128.9 0.13 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4,958.5 4,956.0 0.05 commercial banks Total 23,062.9 23,084.9 0.1 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)