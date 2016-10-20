Karachi, Oct 20 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $969 million to $24,461.4 million in the week ending Oct 14, compared to $23,492.1 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Sept 30 Held by the State $19,461.7 $18,410.2 mln 5.7 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,999.7 mln $5,081.9 mln -1.6 commercial banks Total $24,461.4 $23,492.1 mln 4.1 mln Increase in central bank's reserves in mainly attributed to proceeds of $1,000 million against Pakistan Sukuk Bonds. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)