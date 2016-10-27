Karachi, Oct 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $135 million to $24,327 million in the week ending Oct 21, compared to $24,461.4 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Sept 30 Held by the State $19,320.8 $19,461.7 mln -0.7 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,005.7 mln $4,999.7 mln 0.1 commercial banks Total $24,326.5 $24,461.4 mln -0.5 mln During the week central bank made payments of $137 million on account of external debt servicing and other official payments. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)