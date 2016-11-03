Karachi, Nov 3 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $138 million to $24,189 million in the week ending Oct 28, compared to $24,327 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Oct 28 Held by the State $19,130.5 $19,320.8 mln -0.9 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,058.8 mln $5,005.7 mln 1.0 commercial banks Total $24,189.3 $24,326.5 mln -0.5 mln The decrease in reserves was due to external debt servicing and other official payments. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)