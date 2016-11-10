Karachi, Nov 10 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $36 million to $24,153 million in the week ending Nov 4, compared to $24,189 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Nov 4 Held by the State $19,075.9 $19,130.5 mln -0.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,077.5 mln $5,058.8 mln 0.3 commercial banks Total $24,153.4 $24,189.3 mln -0.1 mln The decrease in reserves was due to external debt servicing. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)