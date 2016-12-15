Karachi, Dec 15 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $50 million to $23,294.8 million in the week ending Dec 9, compared to $23,344.4 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Dec 9 Held by the State $18,323.2 $18,353.2 mln -0.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,971.6 mln $4,991.2 mln -0.3 commercial banks Total $23,294.8 $23,344.4 mln -0.2 mln The decrease in reserves was mainly due to external debt servicing, said central bank. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)