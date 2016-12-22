Karachi, Dec 22 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $133 million to $23,132.0 million in the week ending Dec 16, compared to $23,294.8 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Dec 16 Held by the State $18,190.4 $18,323.2 mln -0.7 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,941.6 mln $4,971.6 mln -0.6 commercial banks Total $23,132.0 $23,294.8 mln -0.6 mln The decrease in reserves was mainly due to external debt servicing, said central bank. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)