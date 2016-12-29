Karachi, Dec 29 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rise $109 million to $23,286.0 million in the week ending Dec 23, compared to $23,132.0 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Dec 23 Held by the State $18,299.4 $18,190.4 mln 0.5 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,986.6 mln $4,941.6 mln 0.9 commercial banks Total $23,286.0 $23,132.0 mln 0.6 mln The rise was mainly due to official inflows, the central bank said. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)