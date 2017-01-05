Karachi, Jan 5 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell $30 million to $23,163.6 million in the week ending Dec 30, compared to $23,286.0 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Dec 30 Held by the State $18,268.9 $18,299.4 mln -0.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,894.7 mln $4,986.6 mln -1.8 commercial banks Total $23,163.6 $23,286.0 mln -0.5 mln The foreign exchange reserves fell due to external debt servicing, the central bank said. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)