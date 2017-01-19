Karachi, Jan 19 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $51 million to $23,191.5 million in the week ending Jan 13, compared to $23,200.2 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Jan 13 Held by the State $18,361.0 $18,309.7 mln 0.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,830.5 mln $4,890.5 mln -1.2 commercial banks Total $23,191.5 $23,200.2 mln -0.03 mln (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)